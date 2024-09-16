New York Knicks Fans React To Team's Latest Signing
On Sunday evening, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed 13-year veteran Marcus Morris.
Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed Marcus Morris Sr. to an Exhibit 9 contract."
Morris finished last season with averages of 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 49 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.
He also appeared in nine NBA playoff games (one start) with the Cavs.
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via @HallowNYK: "the depth on this team is crazy"
Via @KnicksMuse: "Never Forget —
• Marcus Morris was traded to the Clippers for a 1st-Round Pick
• That 1st-Round Pick became Immanuel Quickley
• Immanuel Quickley was the main trade piece for OG Anunoby
Now, Morris is back in New York"
Via @knicks_union: "This is really our BENCH😭"
Via Tommy Beer: "Another ancillary benefit of the Knicks establishing themselves as legit title contenders is that quality, talented veterans are willing to settle for non-guaranteed deals just for the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in New York"
Via @KnicksMemes: "MARCUS MORRIS HAS SIGNED WITH THE KNICKS
A LEGEND RETURNS TO NYC"
Morris has career averages of 12.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 832 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 76 NBA playoff games.