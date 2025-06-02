New York Knicks Floated As Landing Spot For NBA Champion
Al Horford is still a productive role player at 38.
He finished the 2024-25 season (with the Boston Celtics) averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 60 games.
The potential Hall of Famer will be a free agent this summer.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "The league will introduce starting on July 1 more stringent luxury tax rules that penalize high spending teams.
For example
Every $3M that Boston spends on a Free Agent could cost an additional $25M.
Their key free agent is veteran Al Horford."
Recently, ESPN's Tim Bontemps floated the New York Knicks as a possible landing spot for Horford (via Hoop Collective, h/t NBACentral).
Bontemps: "Al Horford is a free agent... A Horford is a longtime friend of Karl Towns. Has played with him with the Dominican National Team for a long time."
Despite Horford's age, he could be the kind of player to help the Knicks finally return to the NBA Finals.
They already have an outstanding core centered around Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby.
Via David J. Smith of Salt City Hoops: "I hope Al Horford sticks around for several more seasons. Has transitioned perfectly as he’s aged and roles have changed.
A player I have always respected and loved watching."
Horford has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers over 18 seasons.