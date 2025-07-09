New York Knicks G League Team Announces Trade For Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Romeo Langford last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs.
On Tuesday, the Westchester Knicks announced that they had traded for his rights.
Via The Westchester Knicks: "Westchester Knicks have acquired the returning rights to Romeo Langford from the Motor City Cruise in exchange for the returning rights of the 10th pick in the 2025 International G League Draft Higen Hasegawa."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@BlvckRon: "Romeo was special in HS"
@KnickNCowboys4L: "Damn what ever happen to Romeo Langford. He was a top prospect coming outta HS"
@EvDoWork: "Romeo Langford was my sleeper in the 2019 draft"
@knicksnationtv: "Interesting.."
Langford was a McDonald's All-American coming out of high school.
He played his college basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers.
The 25-year-old was the 14th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He has played four seasons for the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.
His career averages are 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 28.8% from the three-point range in 141 games.
Via Brett Usher (on December 11, 2022): "Romeo Langford has always been an excellent defensive player, and now his offensive game is starting to come together. Over his last six games, the 23-year-old is averaging 10.7 PPG on 73% true shooting. He scored a career-high 19 Saturday at Miami in his second consecutive start"
Langford has also appeared in 37 G League games over part of two seasons.