New York Knicks G League Team Signs Recent NBA 10th Overall Pick

The Westchester Knicks have claimed Johnny Davis.

Ben Stinar

Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Johnny Davis has appeared in 34 games for the Washington Wizards this season.

Before getting traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, he had averages of 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 24.1% from the three-point range in 34 games.

Oct 18, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) dribbles the ball to the basket against New York Knicks forward Chuma Okeke (18) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

After getting waived by Memphis, Davis became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

On Saturday, the Westchester Knicks announced that they had claimed Davis.

Via New York Basketball: "Westchester Knicks just picked up Johnny Davis off waivers

Wizards 10th pick in 2022 Draft

Worked out for Knicks prior to Draft

Has played for Wizards and its G-League team; this year in G averaged 16-2-2

Traded to Memphis at the trade deadline then cut"

Davis was the 10th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after one year at Wisconsin.

His career averages are 3.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 112 games.

Via Ersin Demir: "The Westchester Knicks are one of the best G League teams when it comes to players bouncing back to the NBA.

I wasn't a Johnny Davis guy by any means, as it's shocking he went top-10 in the first place. But he's in a good spot to bounce back and fight for a roster spot."

As for the Knicks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-20 record in 59 games.

