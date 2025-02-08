UPDATE: New York Knicks Injury Report Against Boston Celtics
UPDATE: OG Anunoby has been ruled out, while Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable.
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr., Mitchell Robinson and Jacob Toppin.
Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns are both probable.
OG Anunoby is doubtful.
The Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-17 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 8-2 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors (in Canada) by a score of 121-115.
At home, they are 18-9 in 27 games at Madison Square Garden.
Following Boston, the Knicks will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit the Indiana Pacers.
Via The NBA: "Boston vs. New York.
A star-studded Eastern Conference clash takes place at MSG on Primetime Saturday as the No. 2 Celtics visit the No. 3 Knicks
Action tips off at 8:30pm/et on ABC"
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed with a 36-16 record in 52 games.
They are coming off a 127-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks (at home).
On the road, the Celtics have gone 20-6 in 26 games away from Boston.
Back on October 22, the Celtics beat the Knicks (in Boston) by a score of 132-109.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 37 points, four rebounds and ten assists