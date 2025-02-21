New York Knicks Injury Report Against Cavs
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Josh Hart, Kevin McCullar Jr., Mitchell Robinson and Jacob Toppin.
OG Anunoby is listed as questionable.
For Hart, this will be his second straight game out of action.
The former Villanova star is averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Via KnicksMuse: "With Josh Hart nursing a lingering knee injury, is there any thought to Deuce McBride starting the rest of the regular season?
He’s been incredible as a starter, and it would allow Hart to play fewer minutes. Deuce playing with Bridges + OG would be an incredible defensive trio."
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-18 record in 55 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the Cavs, the Knicks will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Boston Celtics.
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 45-10 record in 55 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and have gone 9-1 over their last ten).
Following the Knicks, the Cavs will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.