New York Knicks Injury Report Against Celtics

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game.

Apr 30, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts during the second quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will be in Boston to play the Celtics for their first game of the season.

For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report.

The Knicks have ruled out Precious Achiuwa, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.

New York Knicks Injury Report / October 22

Robinson being out to start the season is notable, because he is the team's best rim protector (and one of their best defenders).

He finished last year with averages of 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field in 31 games.

In addition, Achiuwa is someone who could have replaced his production, so the Knicks will be extra thin with their big men.

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) goes up for a rebound in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks finished last season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.

They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).

Following Boston, the Knicks will play their second game of the new season Friday evening when they host the Pacers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, the Celtics come into Tuesday's game mostly healthy.

Via The Boston Celtics on Monday: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. New York:

Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT"

Following New York, they will play Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Thursday evening in Washington, D.C.

Last season, they won their first NBA Championship since 2008 when they defeated Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Finals.

