New York Knicks Injury Report Against Celtics
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will be in Boston to play the Celtics for their first game of the season.
For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report.
The Knicks have ruled out Precious Achiuwa, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
Robinson being out to start the season is notable, because he is the team's best rim protector (and one of their best defenders).
He finished last year with averages of 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field in 31 games.
In addition, Achiuwa is someone who could have replaced his production, so the Knicks will be extra thin with their big men.
The Knicks finished last season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Following Boston, the Knicks will play their second game of the new season Friday evening when they host the Pacers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Meanwhile, the Celtics come into Tuesday's game mostly healthy.
Via The Boston Celtics on Monday: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. New York:
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT"
Following New York, they will play Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Thursday evening in Washington, D.C.
Last season, they won their first NBA Championship since 2008 when they defeated Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Finals.