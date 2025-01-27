New York Knicks Injury Report Against Grizzlies
On Monday night, the New York Knicks will host the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Mitchell Robinson, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Pacome Dadiet.
Josh Hart and Ariel Hukporti are both questionable.
Hart's status will have major implications on the game.
The former Villanova star is averaging 14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via @NBAW0RLD24: "Josh Hart over his last 17 games:
18 REB
12 REB
9 REB
9 REB
17 REB
14 REB
11 REB
13 REB
11 REB
14 REB
16 REB
7 REB
14 REB
15 REB
11 REB
13 REB
12 REB
He’s listed at 6’4 btw"
The Knicks enter play as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-16 record in 46 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 143-120.
Hart finished with 20 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/14 from the field.
Via Knicks PR: "Josh Hart has registered his 12th triple-double as a Knick, which ranks fourth in franchise history. This also marks his sixth triple-double this season, which is tied for fourth in the NBA."
Following the Grizzlies, the Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.