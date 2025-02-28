New York Knicks Injury Report Against Grizzlies
On Friday night, the New York Knicks will face off against the Grizzlies (in Memphis).
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled Ariel Hukporti, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jacob Toppin.
Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns are all listed as questionable.
Robinson has yet to appear in a game during the 2024-25 NBA season.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 31 games (21 starts).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on Thursday): "New York's Mitchell Robinson has been upgraded to questionable to play and will make his Knicks season debut as early as Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN. Robinson plans to return during team's trip in Memphis and Miami on Sunday."
The Knicks come into play as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-20 record in 58 games.
They most recently beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 110-105 (at home).
"Jalen 34 PTS | 7 AST | 3 REB
Mikal 28 PTS | 3 AST | 2 STL
OG 16 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK
Josh 7 PTS | 17 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK
Precious 7 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST | 4 BLK"
On the road, the Knicks are 17-10 in 27 games.