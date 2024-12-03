New York Knicks Injury Report Against Magic
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Precious Achiuwa, Boo Buie III, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
No one else is on their injury report for the contest.
The Knicks come into play as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-8 record in 20 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans (at home) by a score of 118-85.
Mikal Bridges had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 31 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 12/19 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range.
Following the Magic, the Knicks will play their next game on Thursday evening when they remain in New York City to host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday evening.
At home, they have gone 6-2 in the eight games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden.
Via The NBA: "WINNER CLINCHES EAST GROUP A 🏆
With a spot in the Knockout Rounds on the line, Franz Wagner and the 3-0 Magic visit Jalen Brunson and the 3-0 Knicks!"
As for Orlando, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-7 record in 22 games.
They are currently in the middle of a six-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten games).