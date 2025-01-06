New York Knicks Injury Report Against Magic
On Monday night, the New York Knicks will host the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
Jalen Brunson is probable, while Miles McBride and Karl-Anthony Towns are both questionable.
The Knicks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
They enter play as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-12 record in 36 games.
That said, the team is coming off a 139-126 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Despite the loss, Towns and Brunson combined to score 77 points.
Via ClutchPoints on January 4: "Karl-Anthony Towns in the Knicks loss to the Bulls tonight:
44 points
16 rebounds
5 assists
17-of-29 FG
3-of-7 3PT
7-of-10 FT"
At home, the Knicks have gone 11-4 in the 15 games they have hosted in New York City.
Following the Magic, they will play their next game on Wednesday when they host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors.
As for the Magic, they are just one spot behind the Knicks (as the fourth seed) with a 21-16 record.
They are 4-6 over their last ten games.
Following New York, the Magic will return to Orlando and host Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.
Last month, the Knicks blew out the Magic (in Orlando) by a score of 108-85.
Brunson led the way with 26 points and eight assists.