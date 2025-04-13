UPDATE: New York Knicks Injury Report Against Nets
UPDATE: OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns have all been ruled out (h/t Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire).
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks will play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report (updated as of 10:30 Eastern Time).
Ariel Hukporti has been ruled out.
OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns are all listed as questionable.
The Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-31 record.
They are headed to the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.
Via Bleacher Report: "First round matchups in the East that have been locked in
Knicks-Pistons
Pacers-Bucks
Who ya got winning?"
Last season, the Knicks reached the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (before losing to the Indiana Pacers in seven games).
That said, they have struggled against the elite teams during the 2025 regular season.
Via Courtside Buzz: "Crazy but true: The New York Knicks have finished the 2024-25 NBA season 0-10 against the TOP THREE teams in the NBA:
vs. Boston Celtics (0-4)
vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (0-4)
vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-2)"
As for the Nets, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 26-55 record in 81 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).
The Nets will miss the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
Via Billy Reinhardt (on Saturday): "One month from today, the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery takes place.
One of the most important days in Brooklyn Nets history."