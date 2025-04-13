Crazy but true: The New York Knicks have finished the 2024-25 NBA season 0-10 against the TOP THREE teams in the NBA:



vs. Boston Celtics (0-4)

vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (0-4)

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-2)



What does this mean for New York in the playoffs? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/W1XfT3vXId