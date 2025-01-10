Fastbreak

New York Knicks Injury Report Against OKC Thunder

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Friday's game.

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Knicks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Knicks have ruled out Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.

Miles McBride and Karl-Anthony Towns are both listed as questionable.

The status of Towns will be vital to the outcome of the game.

He is averaging 25.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in his first 35 games.

The Knicks and Thunder most recently played on January 3 (in Oklahoma City).

OKC won by a score of 117-107.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 33 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 12/26 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Mar 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-13 record in 38 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3.

Following their showdown with OKC, the Knicks will play their next game on Sunday when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in New York City.

As for the Thunder, they have been the best team in the Western Conference with a 30-6 record in 36 games.

Following New York, they will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards.

