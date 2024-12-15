New York Knicks Injury Report Against Orlando Magic
The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Sunday's game.
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 10:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Boo Buie III, Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
Ariel Hukporti is listed as doubtful.
The Knicks enter play as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-10 record in 25 games.
They have won six out of their previous ten.
Published