New York Knicks Injury Report Against Orlando Magic

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Sunday's game.

Jan 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the New York Knicks will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

The Knicks have ruled out Boo Buie III, Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.

Ariel Hukporti is listed as doubtful.

The Knicks enter play as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-10 record in 25 games.

They have won six out of their previous ten.

