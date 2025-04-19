New York Knicks Injury Report Against Pistons
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks will host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of their series.
For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report.
Via Tommy Beer (on Friday): "The only player the Knicks have listed on their injury report for Game 1 tomorrow is Ariel Hukporti, who has been upgraded to questionable for the first time since undergoing knee surgery.
Knicks are as healthy as they've been all season heading into the playoffs."
Hukporti has appeared in 25 games for the Knicks this season.
He has averages of 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 67.7% from the field.
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
They went 27-14 in 41 games on their home floor in New York City.
Via The NBA: "Pistons first playoff appearance since 2018-19.
Knicks look to build off East Semis run last season.
Cade Cunningham and Jalen Brunson headline Pistons/Knicks Game 1 at MSG tonight at 6:00pm/et on ESPN!"
As for the Pistons, they are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2019.
They are the sixth seed with a 44-38 record.
On the road, the Pistons have gone 22-19 in 41 games away from Detroit.
Via The NBA: "Cade Cunningham joins Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to average 25+ PPG, 5+ RPG and 9+ APG at age 23 or younger.
Cade leads his #6 Pistons into Game 1 vs. the #3 Knicks tonight at 6:00pm/et on ESPN!"