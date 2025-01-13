New York Knicks Injury Report Against Pistons
On Monday night, the New York Knicks will host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable.
Brunson's status will have significant implications on the game.
He is currently averaging 25.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Last month, the Knicks lost to the Pistons (also at home) by a score of 120-111.
Cade Cunningham led the way for Detroit with 29 points, ten rebounds and 15 assists in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via The Detroit Pistons on December 7: "Cade is the first player in Pistons history with a triple-double at the current Madison Square Garden.
MR. DO IT ALL."
The Knicks enter Monday's matchup with a 26-14 record in 40 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following the Pistons, the Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
As for Detroit, they are the eighth seed with a 20-19 record in their first 39 games.
After New York, the Pistons will play their next game on Thursday when they return home to host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in Detroit.