New York Knicks Injury Report Against Rockets
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out OG Anunoby, Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
Josh Hart is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The Knicks come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-17 record in 49 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and 17-9 in 26 games at home).
Most recently, the Knicks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) by a score of 128-112.
Hart led the team with 26 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/16 from the field.
Following Houston, the Knicks will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
On the road, they have gone 15-8 in 23 games.
As for the Rockets, they have had an incredible start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 32-16 record in 48 games.
Over the last ten games, the Rockets have gone 6-4 (and they have lost two straight).
Following New York, they will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Earlier this season, the Rockets beat the Knicks by a score of 109-97 (in Houston, Texas).