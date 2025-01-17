New York Knicks Injury Report Against Timberwolves
On Friday night, the Knicks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
Four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable.
The status of Towns will have significant implications on the game.
He is in the middle of a sensational season with averages of 25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via Real Sports on January 12: "Karl-Anthony Towns already has more rebounds this season than he did all of last season"
The Knicks are coming off a 125-119 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center (without Towns).
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson led the way with 38 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 14/22 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 45 mintues of playing time.
Via The NBA on January 15: "Jalen Brunson put together ANOTHER high-scoring performance in New York's overtime win!
38 PTS (113 PTS in last 3 games)
5 REB
4 AST
3 3PM
2 STL"
They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-15 record in 42 games.
They are 13-7 in 20 games at home.
Last month, the Knicks beat the Timberwolves (at the Target Center) by a score of 133-107.