New York Knicks Injury Report Against Wizards
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks will host the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report.
The Knicks have ruled out Jalen Brunson, Ariel Hukporti and Kevin McCullar Jr.
Pacome Dadiet and Miles McBride are both listed as questionable.
The Knicks have been without Brunson for the last seven games, so this will be his eighth straight out of action.
He is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.
Via Alan Hahn of MSG Networks: "Can not ever take Jalen Brunson and his impact on winning, toughness and determination for granted. What he means for this team beyond points and assists can’t be overstated."
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-26 record in 69 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and lost two straight).
Via ClutchPoints: "The Knicks lose their 2nd straight game, both by a margin of 15 or more points to losing teams 👀
-17 vs. Hornets -15 vs. Spurs"
Following the Wizards, the Knicks will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks.
At home, they have gone 22-11 in 33 games at home.
As for the Wizards, they are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-54 record in 69 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing skid.