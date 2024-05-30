New York Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Bold Statement About Jeremy Lin
Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players in New York Knicks history.
However, there was a brief moment during the 2011-12 season when Jeremy Lin became the most popular player on the team (Anthony had been injured when Lin began his incredible one-month run).
In a recent episode of his podcast (7PM In Brooklyn) Anthony spoke about the "Linsanity" run.
Anthony: "Linsanity could have been a $100 million business. Easy. $100 million business. I'm trying to get this through to him. He like 'nah, I'm not bought up on that, my parents.' But I respected that. I hear that. Matter a fact, bring your parents here, will talk to him. It was so fast."
Lin had come out of nowhere and the entire NBA world was following his every move.
While he never ended up becoming an All-Star, Lin was a solid point guard for nine seasons.
In addition to the Knicks, he also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
His career averages are 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 480 regular season games.
He also appeared in 25 NBA playoff games (three starts) and won the title in 2019 with the Raptors.
As for Anthony, he is ten-time NBA All-Star and played for the Knicks, Thunder, Nuggets, Rockets, Trail Blazers and Lakers over 19 seasons.