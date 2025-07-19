New York Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Feelings Clear About Paul Pierce
Paul Pierce is one of the best forwards in NBA history.
The Boston Celtics legend last played in the league during the 2016-17 season.
In a recent episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, Carmelo Anthony made his feelings clear about Pierce.
Anthony: "Paul Pierce is one of my favorite players. He was one who out of everybody that I ever studied the game and watched, he had a counter to a counter with another counter. He can do it off the left pivot and he can do it off the right pivot, which is scary."
Pierce led Boston to the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
He also won the NBA Finals MVP Award.
Via ESPN Stats & Info (on June 5, 2020): "On this date in 2008, Paul Pierce exited Game 1 of the NBA Finals in a wheelchair in the middle of the third quarter.
Pierce finished with 22 points and the Celtics would eventually take Game 1 by a final score of 98-88.
The Celtics would go on to win their 17th NBA title."
Pierce's best scoring season came in 2006 when he averaged 26.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field in 79 games.
In addition to Boston, the ten-time NBA All-Star also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and LA Clippers over 19 seasons.
Via Ballislife.com (on February 15, 2021): "15 years ago today, Paul Pierce dropped a career-high 50 PTS, 8 AST, 7 REB vs the Cavs."