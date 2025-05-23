New York Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Makes Blunt Reggie Miller Comment
The New York Knicks are currently in the Eastern Conference finals for the first since the 2000 season.
Ironically, their opponent (the Indiana Pacers) is who they also faced off against 25 years ago.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "the last time we faced the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals was 25 years ago when we beat them in 6 games to advance to the 2000 NBA Finals 🔥"
Before Game 1, Patrick Ewing was interviewed by ESPN.
He mentioned Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller when he was talking about the rivalry between the two teams.
Ewing: "When you look at the Knicks back then, we were very similar. Pat Riley led Knicks; Jeff Van Gundy led Knicks. We were built pretty much the same. Inside-outside... It was a great battle. We won the majority of them even though Reggie came out with a 30 for 30 about how they beat us."
Fans will likely enjoy hearing Ewing reference Miller, as they are two of the 50 greatest players of all time.
Ewing was talking about ESPN's Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks documentary.
Ewing and Miller faced off 81 times over their careers.
In those matchups, Ewing had a commanding 47-34 advantage.
Via NBA History: "Throwback to Game 7 of the 1994 ECF...
Patrick Ewing's putback dunk lifted the Knicks over the Pacers and into the Finals!"
Despite their legendary careers, Ewing and Miller were never able to win an NBA Championship.
The Pacers currently lead the Knicks 1-0.
Game 2 of the series will be on Friday in New York.