New York Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Makes Blunt Reggie Miller Comment

Patrick Ewing made a comment about Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller.

Apr 30, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks former player Patrick Ewing watches during the second quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks former player Patrick Ewing watches during the second quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are currently in the Eastern Conference finals for the first since the 2000 season.

Ironically, their opponent (the Indiana Pacers) is who they also faced off against 25 years ago.

Via The Indiana Pacers: "the last time we faced the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals was 25 years ago when we beat them in 6 games to advance to the 2000 NBA Finals 🔥"

Before Game 1, Patrick Ewing was interviewed by ESPN.

He mentioned Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller when he was talking about the rivalry between the two teams.

Ewing: "When you look at the Knicks back then, we were very similar. Pat Riley led Knicks; Jeff Van Gundy led Knicks. We were built pretty much the same. Inside-outside... It was a great battle. We won the majority of them even though Reggie came out with a 30 for 30 about how they beat us."

Fans will likely enjoy hearing Ewing reference Miller, as they are two of the 50 greatest players of all time.

Ewing was talking about ESPN's Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks documentary.

Reggie Miller
Unknown date, 1998; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller (31) on the court against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Ewing and Miller faced off 81 times over their careers.

In those matchups, Ewing had a commanding 47-34 advantage.

Via NBA History: "Throwback to Game 7 of the 1994 ECF...

Patrick Ewing's putback dunk lifted the Knicks over the Pacers and into the Finals!"

Despite their legendary careers, Ewing and Miller were never able to win an NBA Championship.

Patrick Ewing
Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA center Patrick Ewing watches pregame workouts of Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Pacers currently lead the Knicks 1-0.

Game 2 of the series will be on Friday in New York.

