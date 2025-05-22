New York Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Makes Bold Jalen Brunson Statement
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks are playing in their first Eastern Conference finals game since the 2000 season when they host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden.
One of the biggest reasons for their success has been the play of All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.
Before the game, Knicks legend Patrick Ewing spoke about Brunson (via NBA on ESPN).
Ewing: "His mom and his dad have done an outstanding job of preparing him. He went to the other school in the Big East that also helped in to prepare them being able to win back-to-back championships. I think all of those things have prepared him for right now."
Brunson signed with the Knicks in the summer of 2022.
They have made at least the second round of the NBA playoffs in all three seasons.
This past regular season, the Villanova legend averaged 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via The NBA (in February): "Jalen Brunson is on pace to become the first player to average 25+ PPG and 7+ APG with 2.5 or less turnovers per game since turnovers were first officially tracked in 1977-78."
As for Ewing, he is seen by many as the best Knicks player of all time.
The Hall of Fame center made the NBA All-Star Game 11 times in his 15 seasons with the franchise.
They reached the NBA Finals twice (1994 and 1999).