New York Knicks Make Roster Move After Clippers Game
On Friday night, the New York Knicks lost to the LA Clippers (in California) by a score of 105-95.
Before the game, the team announced that All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson would miss at least two weeks due to an ankle injury.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson sustained a sprain to his right ankle. An update on his status will be given in approximately 2 weeks."
The Knicks have now officially recalled rookie guard Tyler Kolek from the G League.
Kolek was the 34th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft this past summer.
He is currently averaging 1.8 points per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via X user @_jordanmiller_4: "Assuming Brunson is out for a few weeks, now is the time for Thibs to turn to Tyler Kolek to run the team and not Cam Payne. In limited G league action he is averaging 18 and 9. Was a stud in college, no reason he shouldn’t get a massive chance in these games. He’s a hidden gem"
The Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-23 record in 63 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
On Monday night, the Knicks will visit Zach LaVine and the Kings in Sacramento.
They have gone 19-12 in the 31 games they have played away from Madison Square Garden in New York City.