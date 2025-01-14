New York Knicks Make Roster Move After Pistons Game
On Monday night, the New York Knicks lost to the Detroit Pistons (at home) by a score of 124-119.
After the game, the team announced that they had assigned two players to the G League.
Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks Assign Ariel Hukporti and Tyler Kolek to the Westchester Knicks"
Kolek was the 34th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Marquette.
He is averaging 2.1 points per contest while shooting 38.6% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in his first 24 games.
Hukporti was the 58th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He has averages of 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 62.5% from the field in his first 14 games.
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-15 record in 41 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Against the Pistons, the Knicks allowed Cade Cunningham to finish with 36 points while shooting 14/27 from the field.
Via StatMuse: "Cade Cunningham tonight:
36 PTS
4 AST
The Pistons have multiple wins against New York for the first time since the '18-'19 season."
Following the Pistons, the Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.
On the road, they have gone 13-8 in 21 games played away from Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.