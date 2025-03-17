New York Knicks Make Roster Move Before Heat Game

.@nyknicks rookies Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet posted DOUBLE-DOUBLES and career-high numbers across the board to lead the @wcknicks to victory over the Skyhawks!



🗽 Kolek: 30 PTS, 10 AST, 6 REB

🗽 Dadiet: 16 PTS, 11 REB, 2 3PM pic.twitter.com/Wc9nEKRFsQ