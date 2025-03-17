New York Knicks Make Roster Move Before Heat Game
On Monday night, the New York Knicks will host the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden.
Before the game, the team announced that they had made a roster move by recalling rookie Pacome Dadiet from the Westchester Knicks (G League).
Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks Recall Pacôme Dadiet from the Westchester Knicks"
Dadiet was the 25th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He is averaging 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 14 NBA games for the Knicks.
Dadiet is averaging 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in nine G League regular season games (three starts).
Via NBA G League (on December 13, 2024): ".@nyknicks rookies Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet posted DOUBLE-DOUBLES and career-high numbers across the board to lead the @wcknicks to victory over the Skyhawks!
🗽 Kolek: 30 PTS, 10 AST, 6 REB 🗽 Dadiet: 16 PTS, 11 REB, 2 3PM"
The Knicks are coming off a 97-94 loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
Despite the loss, Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 29 points and 12 rebounds.
With the loss to Golden State, the Knicks are 42-24 in 66 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
After the Heat, the Knicks will visit the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in Texas.