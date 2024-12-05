New York Knicks Make Roster Move Before Hornets Game
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks will host the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Before the game, the Knicks announced that they had assigned Pacome Dadiet to the G League.
Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks Assign Pacôme Dadiet to the Westchester Knicks"
The 19-year-old was the 25th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He has had limited playing time in 11 games for the Knicks this season.
Currently, Dadiet has averages of 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.
Via Steve Popper of Newsday Sports: "Knicks announce Pacome Dadiet assigned to Westchester for today -- won't be with the Knicks tonight vs. Charlotte. Open spot for Precious Achiuwa, who is expected to be a game time decision."
Dadiet spent time in the G League earlier this week.
He had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block while shooting 4/13 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
At such a young age, playing in the G League can only be good for his development.
As for New York, they have been good, going 13-8 in 21 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following Charlotte, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.
At home, they have gone 7-2 in nine games in Manhattan.