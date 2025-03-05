New York Knicks Make Roster Move Before Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks lost to the Golden State Warriors (at home) by a score of 114-102.
The team will now head on a road trip that begins with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in California.
Before the game, the Knicks announced that they had assigned two players to the G League.
Via Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks Assign Pacôme Dadiet and Tyler Kolek to the Westchester Knicks"
Dadiet was the 25th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He has averages of 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 14 games.
Meanwhile, Kolek is averaging 1.8 points per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 29 games.
He was the 34th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Marquette.
Since the Knicks will be in Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday, it's unlikley that both players will be with the team.
They will be able to get a lot of playing time in the G League.
The Knicks come into the matchup as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-21 record in 61 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
On the road, the Knicks are 19-10 in 29 games away from Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks are coming off a season where they reached the second round of the NBA playoffs.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers (in seven games).