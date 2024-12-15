New York Knicks Make Roster Move Before Magic Game
On Sunday evening, the New York Knicks will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.
Before the game, the team announced that they had assigned Pacome Dadiet to the G League.
Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks Assign Pacôme Dadiet to the Westchester Knicks"
The Knicks continue to send Dadiet back and forth between Westchester and New York.
He was the 25th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft this past summer.
At just 19, Dadiet will have a lot of time to develop into a rotational NBA player.
In five G League games, he is averaging 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 22.6% from the three-point range.
Dadiet has appeared in just 11 NBA games (with limited playing time).
He is averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.
As for the Knicks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-10 record in 25 games.
They are 7-6 in the 13 games they have played on the road away from Madison Square Garden.
Following Orlando, the Knicks will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Meanwhile, the Magic have gone 17-10 in 27 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are a perfect 10-0 on their home floor in Orlando, Florida.