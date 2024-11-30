New York Knicks Make Roster Move Before Pelicans Game
On Sunday, the New York Knicks will host the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Before the game, the team announced that they had assigned Pacôme Dadiet to the G League.
Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks Assign Pacôme Dadiet to the Westchester Knicks"
Dadiet was the 25th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He has appeared in 10 games so far this season with averages of 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.
Getting a chance to play in the G League will give the 19-year-old a lot more opportunities on the court.
The Knicks are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-8 record in 19 games.
They most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets (on the road) by a score of 99-98.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson led the way with 31 points and six assists.
Dadiet did not appear in the game.
In addition to Dadiet being young, the Knicks also have a veteran-led roster that is expected to compete for a title as soon as this season.
Therefore, it would be no surprise to see him go back and forth between Westchester and New York many times.
Following New Orleans, the Knicks will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host the Orlando Magic.
At home, the Knicks have gone 5-2 in the seven games they have played at Madison Square Garden.