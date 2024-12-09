New York Knicks Make Roster Move Before Raptors Game

19-year-old Pacôme Dadiet got some much-needed reps with the @wcknicks this week!



Over three games, the 6'8 wing averaged 15.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, and 0.7 BPG on 44% FG



Did the Knicks find another steal at pick No. 25?



pic.twitter.com/zAPcewaq42