New York Knicks Make Roster Move Before Raptors Game
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks will play the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Before the game, the Knicks announced that they have recalled Pacôme Dadiet from the G League.
Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks recall Pacôme Dadiet from the Westchester Knicks"
The 19-year-old has been going back and forth between the G League and NBA.
He most recently had 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 7/15 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in Sunday's 119-114 Westchester victory.
Dadiet was the 25th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft this past summer.
He has had limited playing time in the NBA so far.
Right now, Dadiet is averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in his first 11 NBA games.
Via The Strickland: "19-year-old Pacôme Dadiet got some much-needed reps with the @wcknicks this week!
Over three games, the 6'8 wing averaged 15.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, and 0.7 BPG on 44% FG
Did the Knicks find another steal at pick No. 25?"
The Knicks enter play as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-9 record in 23 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.
Following the Raptors, the Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden (NBA Cup).