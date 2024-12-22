New York Knicks Make Roster Move Before Raptors Game
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 104-93.
Rookie point guard Tyler Kolek did not appear in the game.
He has now been assigned to the Westchester Knicks (G League).
Via Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks Assign Tyler Kolek to the Westchester Knicks"
Kolek was the 34th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Marquette.
He is averaging 2.7 points per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 17 games for the Knicks.
The 23-year-old has appeared in three G League games for Westchester.
He is averaging 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 34.1% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Westchester is in the G League Winter Showcase Cup Finals (which will take place on Sunday).
Via NBA G League on Saturday: "The No. 3 @SFSkyforce and the No. 4 @wcknicks will battle in the 2024 G League Winter Showcase Cup Finals for the $100,000 grand prize. Tune in tomorrow starting at 7:30 pm/et on ESPN2."
The Knicks will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden.
It's possible that Kolek will be recalled to the NBA before the game.
Right now, the Knicks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-10 record in 28 games.
They are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.