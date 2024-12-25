New York Knicks Make Roster Move Before Spurs Game
On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Knicks will host the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.
Before the game, the team announced that they had waived Boo Buie.
The former Northwestern star (who is a rookie) did not appear in a game for the Knicks.
Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks Waive Boo Buie"
Following the news, the Knicks also announced that they had signed Matt Ryan.
The 27-year-old averaged 1.7 points per contest in nine games for the Knicks this year.
He has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans over three seasons in the NBA.
Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed Matt Ryan to a two-way contract."
Fred Katz and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported more details earlier in the day.
Via Katz: "Knicks plan to sign Matt Ryan to a two-way contract, league sources tell @JLEdwardsIII and myself. They will waive two-way player Boo Buie to create a spot for Ryan. Knicks had Ryan on a non-guaranteed contract until they waived him earlier this week to bring back Landry Shamet."
The Knicks come into the day as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-10 record in 29 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak).
Following the Spurs, the Knicks will visit the Orlando Magic on Friday in Florida.