New York Knicks Make Trade With Trail Blazers For Intriguing Prospect
Tyler Kolek is coming off a productive season where he was among the best guards in the country.
The former Marquette star finished the year with averages of 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 31 games.
He had been seen by many as a potential first-round pick, but he was still available when Thursday's second-round began.
The Portland Trail Blazers had the 34th pick, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the New York Knicks acquired the selection to take Kolek.
Via Wojnarowski: "The Knicks are sending the Blazers future second-round picks for Tyler Kolek at No. 34, per source."
SNY's Ian Begley reported more details.
Via Begley: "NYK gets Tyler Kolek at No. 34, obtaining pick in exchange for draft compensation, source confirms. Kolek was expected by some teams to be gone at No. 34. At 23, Kolek is one of the oldest players in draft. Knicks add depth at guard position."
The Knicks continue to make win-now moves heading into the 2024-25 season.
Earlier this week, Wojnarowski reported that the team re-signed OG Anunoby and traded for Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges,
The Knicks finished this past season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
It's fair to point out that the Knicks dealt with a lot of injuries, so a healthy roster would likely make them a contender.