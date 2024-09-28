New York Knicks Now Owe Karl-Anthony Towns A Lot Of Money
Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best forwards in the NBA.
At 28, he is in the prime of his career and is coming off a strong season where he averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range.
On Friday evening, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves have traded Towns to the New York Knicks.
Towns will be a huge addition to the Knicks, who have Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anuonby.
That said, one thing to note from the trade is that Towns has a lot of money left on his contract.
Next season, he will be paid $49.2 million.
Via Tommy Beer: "Karl-Anthony Towns' annual salary over the next four seasons:
2024-25: $49.2 million
2025-26: $53.1 million
2026-27: $57.1 million
2026-27: $61.0 million
He becomes the highest paid player in Knicks franchise history. By far."
The final year is a player option, so the Knicks could end up having to pay Towns $220 million.
There is good reason to believe that Towns will be worth every dollar of the contract.
That said, there will be a lot of expectations on the Knicks to reach the NBA Finals at some point in the next two seasons.
The Knicks will play their first game of the season on October 22 when they face off against the Boston Celtics (in Massachusetts).
Towns has career averages of 22.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 573 games.
He is a four-time NBA All-Star.