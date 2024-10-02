New York Knicks Officially Announce Blockbuster 3-Team Trade

Donte DiVincenzo this year:



—Set Knicks single-season 3PT record (283)

—Set Knicks single-game 3PT record (11)

—Set Knicks single-game playoff 3PT record

—3rd most made 3P in the NBA

—40 point game (career high)

—7 games with 30+ points



His leap this year was special. pic.twitter.com/sipN8XR8bD