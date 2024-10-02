New York Knicks Officially Announce Blockbuster 3-Team Trade
On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Knicks officially announced the big news that they have acquired NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.
The news had been first reported by The Athletic last week, and the full details of the trade have now been finalized.
Via Knicks.com: "The New York Knicks announced today that as part of a three-team trade the team has acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves and the draft rights to James Nnaji from the Charlotte Hornets. New York sent Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a future first-round pick to Minnesota and Charlie Brown, DaQuan Jeffries, Duane Washington Jr. and two future second-round picks to Charlotte."
Adding Towns to a team that already features Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and Mitchell Robinson is expected to make them one of the contenders to reach the 2025 NBA Finals.
Towns had spent the first nine seasons of his career playing for the Timberwolves.
He finished last year with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves getting Randle and DiVincenzo makes them extremely intriguing, as they now have more depth on an already deep roster.
Randle is coming off a year where he made his third All-Star Game.
In addition, DiVincenzo established himself as one of the best three-pointers in the NBA.
The Knicks will play their first game of the season on October 22 when they visit the Boston Celtics.