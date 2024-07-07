New York Knicks Officially Announce Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks are coming off an excellent regular season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the second round of the NBA playoffs for the second straight season but lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7.
On Saturday, the Knicks officially announced their blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
Via Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired Mikal Bridges, Keita Bates-Diop, the draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet and a future second-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic, Mamadi Diakite, Shake Milton, five future first-round picks, a future pick swap and a future second-round pick."
Bridges was the 10th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played six seasons for the Phoenix Suns (and Nets).
His career averages are 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 474 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 39 playoff games and was with the Suns when they reached the 2021 NBA Finals (they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games).
Bridges was teammates (in college) with Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and Donte Donte DiVincenzo.
Therefore, the four are expected to have immediate chemistry.
While the Nets will be among the worst teams in the NBA next season, they have chosen a clear path to rebuilding mode.
They will have an abundance of first-round picks going forward.