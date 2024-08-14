Fastbreak

New York Knicks Officially Announce Roster Move

The New York Knicks have officially signed Jacob Toppin.

Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin (3) with his brother Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin during the slam dunk competition during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Toppin is coming off his rookie season where he appeared in nine games for the New York Knicks.

The former Kentucky star finished the year with averages of 1.4 points per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field.

On Wednesday, the Knicks announced that they have officially signed Toppin to a two-way contract.

Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Knicks announce that they’ve signed Jacob Toppin to a two-way contract. They have a maximum of three players on two-way deals:"

