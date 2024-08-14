New York Knicks Officially Announce Roster Move
The New York Knicks have officially signed Jacob Toppin.
Jacob Toppin is coming off his rookie season where he appeared in nine games for the New York Knicks.
The former Kentucky star finished the year with averages of 1.4 points per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field.
On Wednesday, the Knicks announced that they have officially signed Toppin to a two-way contract.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Knicks announce that they’ve signed Jacob Toppin to a two-way contract. They have a maximum of three players on two-way deals:"
