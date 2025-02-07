New York Knicks Officially Announce Trade For 10-Year NBA player
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
Before the game, the Knicks announced that they had offically completed their trade for Delon Wright (via the Milwaukee Bucks).
The former Utah star is averaging 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 26.8% from the field and 24.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via Knicks.com: "NEW YORK, February 6, 2025 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired Delon Wright, the draft rights to Hugo Besson and cash considerations from the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a multi-team trade. In exchange, the team has traded Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks and the draft rights to Mathias Lessort to the Washington Wizards."
While Wright is having a down season, he has been a very productive role player over 10 seasons in the NBA.
In addition to the Bucks, the 32-year-old has also played for the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat.
His career averages are 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 534 games.
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-17 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 8-2 over their last ten).
Following Boston, the Knicks will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit the Indiana Pacers.