New York Knicks Officially Sign 3-Year NBA Player

The New York Knicks have signed Guerschon Yabusele.

Jan 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) dunks the ball in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) dunks the ball in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Guerschon Yabusele returned to the NBA during the 2024-25 season (as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers).

He finished the year with averages of 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 70 games.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old officially signed a deal with the New York Knicks.

Via Fred Katz of The Athletic:The Guerschon Yabusele signing is official. He took a little less than the midlevel exception so that the Knicks now have room to sign two veteran players to minimum deals now, as @SbondyNBA reported yesterday.

Here’s the salary breakdown, per a league source: $5.5M $5.775M"

Yabusele was initially the 16th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.

He played two seasons with the Celtics before going overseas.

Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Updated Knicks offseason

Starting salary for Guerschon Yabusele is $5.5M. There is a player option in year 2.

By Yabusele not signing for the full tax ML ($5.685M), NY is $3.7M below the 2nd apron hard cap.

2 roster spots: Veteran minimum ($2.29M) and 2nd rd. exception ($1.27M)"

The Knicks already have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, so the addition of a player such as Yabusele is huge for the depth on their bench.

Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "The Knicks will have at least three players from France on their roster next season

Guerschon Yabusele
Pacôme Dadiet
Mohamed Diawara"

