New York Knicks Officially Sign 3-Year NBA Player
Guerschon Yabusele returned to the NBA during the 2024-25 season (as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers).
He finished the year with averages of 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 70 games.
On Sunday, the 29-year-old officially signed a deal with the New York Knicks.
Via Fred Katz of The Athletic:The Guerschon Yabusele signing is official. He took a little less than the midlevel exception so that the Knicks now have room to sign two veteran players to minimum deals now, as @SbondyNBA reported yesterday.
Here’s the salary breakdown, per a league source: $5.5M $5.775M"
Yabusele was initially the 16th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.
He played two seasons with the Celtics before going overseas.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Updated Knicks offseason
Starting salary for Guerschon Yabusele is $5.5M. There is a player option in year 2.
By Yabusele not signing for the full tax ML ($5.685M), NY is $3.7M below the 2nd apron hard cap.
2 roster spots: Veteran minimum ($2.29M) and 2nd rd. exception ($1.27M)"
The Knicks already have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, so the addition of a player such as Yabusele is huge for the depth on their bench.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "The Knicks will have at least three players from France on their roster next season
Guerschon Yabusele
Pacôme Dadiet
Mohamed Diawara"