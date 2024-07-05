New York Knicks Officially Sign Ex-College Star
Tyler Kolek is coming off an excellent season with Marquette.
The talented guard finished the year with averages of 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Last month, the Knicks made a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers to select Kolek with the 34th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Via Knicks PR on June 27: "New York acquired the draft rights to Tyler Kolek, the 34th overall pick, from Portland in exchange for three future second-round picks and the draft rights to Daniel Diez."
On Friday, the Knicks officially signed Kolek.
Fred Katz of The Athletic reported more details.
Via Katz: "The Knicks have signed Tyler Kolek to a four-year, $9.06M contract, league source said. Team option on the fourth year. First three years guaranteed."
Kolek played four seasons for college basketball for George Mason (and Marquette).
His career averages were 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 121 games.
At 23, he is likely one of the more NBA-ready prospects from the draft.
The Knicks are coming off an excellent year where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second (in seven games).