New York Knicks Officially Sign Former NBA 6th Man Of The Year
Jordan Clarkson is one of the most skilled scorers in the NBA.
The 33-year-old has averaged at least 15 points per game in eight out of his 11 seasons as a pro.
On Monday, the New York Knicks officially announced that they had signed Clarkson.
Clarkson is coming off a season where he averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 37 games for the Utah Jazz.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The New York Knicks have signed Jordan Clarkson to a one-year, $3.6 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The former 2021 Sixth Man of the Year has averaged 16 points in 11 NBA seasons while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Utah Jazz."
Clarkson was the 46th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
During the 2021 season, he won the 6th Man of The Year Award (with Utah).
Via Dylan Backer of Empire Sports Media: "Jordan Clarkson has been arguably the best bench scorer since joining the Utah Jazz in 2019. Since that season:
4,589 total points (most in NBA)
880 3PM
43% FG | 34% 3PT | 84% FT
2021 6MOY
He will provide a major spark for the Knicks’ bench."
The Knicks already have an elite roster led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Antony Towns.
Clarkson could help the have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA for the 2025-26 season.