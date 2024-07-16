New York Knicks Officially Sign Veteran Point Guard
Cameron Payne is an established veteran point guard who is coming off a season where he played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers
He began the year with Milwaukee but was traded to Philadelphia in February.
The former Murray State star averaged 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 78 games.
On Monday, Payne officially signed a contract with the New York Knicks.
Via Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed Cam Payne."
SNY's Ian Begley reported more details.
Via Begley on Monday: "Knicks used veteran's minimum exception to sign point guard Cam Payne, league source confirms. Knicks also had registered interest in free agent PG Tyus Jones, league sources say. NYK liked, among other things, that Payne has playoff experience (47 playoff games in past 4 years)"
Payne was the 14th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In addition to the Thunder, Bucks and 76ers, he has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over nine seasons.
His career averages are 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 405 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 58 NBA playoff games (six starts).
During the 2021 season, Payne helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Bucks in six games).