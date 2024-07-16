Fastbreak

New York Knicks Officially Sign Veteran Point Guard

The New York Knicks have officially signed a new player.

Jun 25, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cameron Payne (Murray State) puts on a cap after being selected as the number fourteen overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Cameron Payne is an established veteran point guard who is coming off a season where he played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers

He began the year with Milwaukee but was traded to Philadelphia in February.

The former Murray State star averaged 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 78 games.

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) reacts to his three pointer against the Miami Heat during the third quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Payne officially signed a contract with the New York Knicks.

Via Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed Cam Payne."

SNY's Ian Begley reported more details.

Via Begley on Monday: "Knicks used veteran's minimum exception to sign point guard Cam Payne, league source confirms. Knicks also had registered interest in free agent PG Tyus Jones, league sources say. NYK liked, among other things, that Payne has playoff experience (47 playoff games in past 4 years)"

Payne was the 14th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition to the Thunder, Bucks and 76ers, he has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over nine seasons.

His career averages are 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 405 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 58 NBA playoff games (six starts).

During the 2021 season, Payne helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Bucks in six games).

