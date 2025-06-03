Fastbreak

New York Knicks Owe Tom Thibodeau A Lot Of Money

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks still owe Tom Thibodeau a lot of money.

Jan 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks had a very successful season where they reched the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau helped oversee a massive turnaround for the franchise where they made the NBA playoffs in four out five seasons.

However, Thibodeau was fired on Tuesday.

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Josh Hart (3) and forward OG Anunoby (8) during a time out during the third quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Following the news, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks still owe Thibodeau a lot of money.

Via Begley: "Worth noting: Knicks owe Tom Thibodeau at least $30 million guaranteed on his recently-signed extension, per sources. Also worth noting: NYK won a playoff series in 3 straight years under Thibodeau: from 2001 to 2020, they won just 1 series. He built winning foundation here."

The Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in the first two rounds before losing to the Indiana Pacers (in six games).

They were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.

Via Spotrac: "The #Knicks gave Tom Thibodeau a 3-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season that reportedly guaranteed him $30M.

NY will now pay that as a buyout before the extension ever kicked in."

Before the Knicks, Thibodeau spent time at the helm with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 67-year-old has never reached the NBA Finals as a head coach.

Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Ooof. Knicks have to be VERY convinced that Thibs isn’t the guy to get them a title if the choice is to pay him $30 million to not coach their team"

