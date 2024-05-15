New York Knicks Player Calls Out Indiana Pacers After Game 5
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
The Knicks dominated and won by a score of 121-91.
During the game, there was a mini scuffle between Myles Turner and Donte DiVincenzo.
After the game, DiVincenzo met with the media, and he called out the Pacers (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
DiVincenzo: "They were trying to be tough guys. That's not their identity... Nobody's gonna fight in the NBA. Take the foul, keep it moving. You're not a tough guy, just keep it moving."
DiVincenzo is in his first season with New York and has been an excellent addition to the roster.
He finished Game 5 with eight points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 4/14 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks now have a 3-2 lead in the series, and Game 6 will be on Friday evening in Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics lead the Cavs 3-1 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Boston.
The Knicks are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, and are coming off a year where they lost to the Miami Heat in the second round.
Meanwhile, the Pacers are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.