New York Knicks Player Dealing With Illness Ahead Of Pistons Game
On Sunday, the New York Knicks will face off against the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan) for Game 4 of their first-round series.
Before the game, Mitchell Robinson was unable to practice (on Saturday) due to an illness.
Via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic: "Thibs said Mitchell Robinson was out of practice today with an illness. Didn’t seem too concerned about tomorrow but said we’ll see."
Robinson finished Game 3 with two points, four rebounds and two steals while shooting 1/3 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks won by a score of 118-116.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Tom Thibodeau added that Mitchell Robinson ‘should be fine.’ We’ll know more when injury report is released at 5pm but it didn’t sound like the illness would impact Robinson’s availability. Thibodeau did say Robinson no longer has any minutes restrictions."
Robinson is in his seventh NBA season (all with the Knicks).
He finished the regular season with averages of 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 17 games.
The Knicks are the third seed after finishing with a 51-31 rcord.
They have a 2-1 lead over the Pistons.
Whoever wins the series will face off against the Boston Celtics or Orlando Magic in the second round.
In Game 3, the Knicks were led by Karl-Anthony Towns.
The All-Star forward put up 31 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal two blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field 4/8 from the three-point range.