New York Knicks Player Injured In Hornets Game
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks hosted the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden for their fourth preseason game.
The Knicks won by a score of 111-105 to improve to 4-0 in the preseason.
However, Landry Shamet got injured during the game.
He finished his night with eight points and two rebounds while shooting 3/10 from the field in 20 minutes of playing time.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Landry Shamet hurt his right shoulder late in the third and went right to the Knick locker room. Looked like he was in significant pain."
After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau did not have an update when he met with the media.
Via Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News: "Thibs said Landry Shamet “had a terrific camp.” No update on his status after the shoulder injury."
Shamet had signed with the team over the offseason.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 46 games (five starts) for the Washington Wizards.
The 27-year-old was the 26th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has spent six seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns (and Wizards).
His career averages are 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 348 games.
The Knicks will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they visit the Boston Celtics.