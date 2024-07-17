New York Knicks Player Is Still A Free Agent
Precious Achiuwa is coming off a season where he played for the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.
He averaged 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 26.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Achiuwa finished his season with New York and was a key role player for the team.
Over the summer, he became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 16, the 24-year-old still remains unsigned.
On July 8, SNY's Ian Begley reported the latest on Achiuwa.
Begley Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "They have been in touch with Precious Achiuwa. Has drawn interest from several contenders. I believe he has a couple offers on the table there."
Achiuwa was the 20th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has played four seasons in the league for the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.
His career averages are 7.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 263 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 18 NBA playoff games (three starts).
The Knicks have one of the most talented rosters in the league led by All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.
They are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.