New York Knicks Player Makes Heartbreaking Instagram Post After Pacers Loss

Mitchell Robinson made a post to Instagram after Game 6.

The New York Knicks are coming off a 125-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Mitchell Robinson finished the season-ending loss with eight points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks while shooting 4/5 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.

After the game, Robinson made an emotional post to Instagram that had over 60,000 likes in 11 hours.

Robinson wrote: "I know it’s not the end of the world. I’ve been in this league for 7 years through the ups and downs, fighting injuries making big jumps but this one definitely not the same as the other seasons that ended I’m mad with myself I know damn well I could’ve done more, made free throws, lock guys down , take care of my body and be a student of the game this one gone sting for awhile❤️‍🩹"

Robinson finished the 2025 NBA playoffs with averages of 4.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field in 18 games (four starts).

Via @NBA_NewYork: "Of the 727 players who have 30+ offensive rebounds in the playoffs since the stat was created 50 years ago,

Mitchell Robinson ranks #1 all time in offensive rebound percentage at 21%

And #3 in offensive rebounds per game at 4.1

Tied with Barkley

Ahead of Shaq, Rodman & Oakley"

Robinson has spent all seven seasons of his NBA career playing for New York.

They have made the NBA playoffs three years in a row.

