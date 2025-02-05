New York Knicks Player Reportedly Expected To Be Traded Ahead Of NBA Deadline
Jericho Sims is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the New York Knicks.
The former Texas star is averaging 1.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.9% from the field in 39 games.
Accoridng to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the Knicks are expected to trade Jericho Sims.
Via Bontemps: "The Knicks are expected to move center Jericho Sims in a deal before tomorrow's trade deadline, sources told ESPN. Sims, 26, is on a $2 million expiring contract and could wind up on one of several teams that have expressed interest in acquiring him, sources said."
Sims was the 58th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 2.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 71.8% from the field in 177 games.
Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post: "Per a source, the Mavericks had shown strong interest in Sims before they acquired Anthony Davis."
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-17 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
On Saturday night, the Knicks will resume action when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
The Knicks are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
They are seen by many as a team who will have a chance to reach the 2025 NBA Finals.